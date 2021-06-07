Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha SPOILERS: Darsh feels guilty & tries to impress Nandini with his sweet gesture

The show Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha is showing a romance angle currently. Darsh is trying hard to mend his relation with Nandini.

The serial Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha is getting immense love from the audience because of its different storyline. The show speaks about physical appearance is not that important when true love happens. The show features Vijayendra Kumeria, Richa Rathore, Narayani Shashtri, Abhishek Verma, Pankit Thakker, and Purvi Vyas. As per the current track, it is focusing on lead actor Darsh who is trying to mend things with Nandini. He is feeling guilty for not trusting her initially and is doing everything possible to make her forgive him.

In the recent episodes, we see that a painter has been called to make Rajvee's portrait. Gun taunts Nandini that if Darsh was able to see then he could have also gotten a painting made of her. But Darsh was quick to say that he doesn't need eyes to see Nandini's beauty and describes her. From her dimple to her smile and her eyes, he narrates everything about her that the painting looks exactly like her. Though Nandini is super impressed by it, Darsh is now worried that his disability might create differences between them.

Recently, the lead actor had revealed that playing Darsh is one of the most difficult characters in his career. He had called it challenging. He was also seen in the Naagin series.

In the upcoming episode, we will that Nandini will give a speech in English for Rajvee on Rajvee and Vipul's 30th wedding anniversary. How will that turn out? To know what happens next keep watching "Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha".

