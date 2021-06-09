Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha SPOILERS: Gun throws Nandini’s speech paper; Darsh feels insecure of his disability

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha has a new twist as Darsh doubts that his relationship with Nandini will break due to his disability.

The show Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha is loved and supported by the audiences for its interesting and different story. The story revolves around a guy who loses his eyesight after an accident. It is a love story of Darsh and Nandini, who come from contrast backgrounds but are a perfect fit for one another. In the recent episodes, it is shown that Darsh has fallen in love with Nandini and he is leaving no stone unturned to display his affection for her.

On the special occasion of Rajvee and Vipul's 30th-anniversary party, the family comes together to celebrate their special day. After all the family members perform, Darsh and Nandini take the stage and deliver their performance. Gun feels happy knowing that the gift she has given to Rajvee and Vipul will make them favour her and demean Nandini. But Darsh informs everyone that Nandini’s gift for them is a speech that she is going to give in English.

Gun manages to throw away the piece of paper on which the speech is written, but luckily Darsh finds it. Before he could give it back to Nandini, he accidentally meets Vanlata, who tells him that Nandini will leave him one day due to his disability. This makes Darsh disappointed and he starts to feel that his disability will hinder their relationship.

Will Darsh help Nandini with her speech or not find out in the upcoming episodes.

The show is produced by Sonali and Amir Jaffar, under the banner Full House Media Pvt Ltd. It features Vijayendra Kumeria, Richa Rathore, Narayani Shashtri, Abhishek Verma, Pankit Thakker, Purvi Vyas, etc.

