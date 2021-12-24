Aarohi Patel open up about working in Kashibai Bajirao Ballal: It's great to live and experience a Marathi wed

'Kashibai Bajirao Ballal' actress Aarohi Patel has shared her experience of shooting for the wedding sequence in the show.

In the coming episodes, Bajirao, played by Venkatesh Pande, will be seen getting married to Aarohi's Kashibai.

She says: "It is not easy to shoot for a wedding sequence, especially when you have to pull off such a heavy sari and jewelry. Being a Gujarati girl, I have also never witnessed a Maratha wedding like this."

Aarohi finds the wedding rituals quite different from what she has witnessed in Gujarat.

"It was so different from the typical Gujarati weddings, but I enjoyed it a lot. It's great to be able to live and experience a Marathi wedding through my show. I am happy that at such a young age, I am getting to live such an epic character and the traditions of the 18th century," she adds.

'Kashibai Bajirao Ballal' airs on Zee TV.

