Aashika Bhatia shuts body shamers with her drastic physical transformation VIDEO

Television actress and internet celebrity Aashika Bhatia's latest videos have impressed her followers. However, it was her physical transformation video that shut the trolls, who often body-shamed her. Aashika made an edit of her old photos and new pictures smoothly slipped into the new version of herself. In the past, the young actress has been repeatedly called names like 'bhais,' 'moti' and 'fatso.' Through this video, she responded to all of them and shunned them with her one-word caption alongside this video.

Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 fame Aashika Bhatia captioned this post, "Huh" and fans are amazed by her dedication. They dropped comments such as "@_aashikabhatia_ hats off to ur dedication kiddo .... godbless (sic)" Another comment read: "Cute then and pretty now." Some of her fans encouraged her by writing, "We loved you then, we love you now and we’ll keeping loving you untill the very end (sic)" Aashika has been very active on social media and recently she interacted and made videos with her "crush" Varun Dhawan too.

Take a look at her transformation video here - CLICK

For the unversed, after shooting for Salman Khan and Sonam Kapoor's film, 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo,' Aashika met with an accident, in which her knee got serious injuries. She underwent knee surgery, due to which, her work took a pause and she went missing from showbiz. Once again, she came into the limelight through her videos and motivated people to keep the trolls at bay by loving themselves. Aashika believes ignoring the trolls is best for one's peace of mind.

Aashika Bhatia's relationship status

On the personal front, Aashika's videos with content creator Roshan Gupta make quite some noise, and rumours are rife that they are dating each other. The actress hasn't commented anything on their relationship status but calls him to be an "important" part of her life.

Also Read: Happy Birthday Jasmin Bhasin: 5 pics of the actress with beau Aly Goni that prove they are travel enthusiasts

