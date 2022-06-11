Aashiq Hoon Poster OUT: Mohsin Khan and Aneri Vajani join hands for a romantic music video

Aneri Vajani is presently busy shooting for India's most popular reality 'Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12' in Cape Town. The actress has been sharing interesting pictures and videos with the other contestants on her social media handle. Before heading to Cape Town, Aneri shot for a music video along with Television famous star Mohsin Khan. The two had taken to their respective social media handle and had announced their collaboration. Earlier, Aneri had shared a video along with Mohsin, and in the caption, she mentioned, "shooting together after 8 years".

Now Aneri has shared the poster of her upcoming music video with Mohsin Khan. The title of their upcoming track is 'Aashiq Hoon'. Sharing this poster, she captioned, "Finally Reunited after 8 years @khan_mohsinkhan" Their fans have expressed their excitement about their collaboration in the comment section of this post. 'Aashiq Hoon' is sung by Raj Barman, directed by Ranju Varghese, and produced by Zee Music Company. The release date of the song is still not announced and fans are eagerly waiting for the launch of this music video.

On the work front, Aneri started her career with Kaali – Ek Punar Avatar and worked in shows like Nisha Aur Uske Cousins, Beyhadh, Pavitra Bhagya, and others. Aneri was also a part of the top-rated show, Anupamaa and essayed the character of 'Malvika' aka Mukku. She is currently in Cape Town shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12.

Speaking of Mohsin, the actor became an overnight star after he joined one of the longest-running shows Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in 2016. Mohsin's journey in this show ended after five-and-a-half years. Since then, the actor has starred in numerous music videos. He had reunited with his Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata co-star Shivangi Joshi for the music video Teri Ada.

Also Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant Aneri Vajani on staying physically & mentally strong: I'm thin but not unfit