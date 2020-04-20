Aashka Goradia and husband Brent REVEAL how 'Yoga' can help people to stay fit amidst the Coronavirus lockdown

Aashka Goradia and husband Brent Goble think Yoga is the need of the hour to fight the war against Coronavirus. Read on to know more.

If you talk about the fittest couple from the Indian Television industry, Aashka Goradia and her husband Brent Goble's name will shine right at the top. The duo's love for yoga and fitness is not hidden from anybody. Their social media handles are filled with posts, wherein they are seen practicing yoga together. As we're going through the Coronavirus pandemic our health has been affected severely. While the gyms are closed due to the lockdown, people are trying to stay fit as they exercise indoors.

In his address to the nation previously, PM Narendra Modi also emphasized the importance to work towards health and fitness in these distressful times. He had mentioned that good immunity is necessary to fight the war against COVID-19 and thus one has to be physically fit. Keeping this in mind, Aashka and Bent have shared their fitness secrets and revealed how yoga can help people to stay fit and strong. They have focused on both, physical as well as mental well-being.

ALSO READ: Hina Khan gives a glimpse of her heavy workout session during quarantine and Ekta Kapoor is all hearts for it

Explaining why the importance of yoga and how it has become the need of the hour, Aashka said, 'Yoga centers me in ways that go beyond words. Yoga is an all-encompassing practice. It touches on all the physical aspects of the body. You can tailor the practice to what feels right and places where you’re inspired to reach beyond.'

On the other hand, Brent shed light on how yoga can help in immunity and strength building. He said, 'In Yoga, you work with the body in ways that build strength into the nervous system, not building the muscle fibers themselves. You increase neuromuscular pathways. Your circulation and lymphatic system also speed up which allows the body to clear out a lot of cellular waste. The clearing of this junk allows the body to move more efficiently and become healthier.'

Not only this, but the beautiful actress also shared five basic yoga asanas that can be practiced at home easily during the lockdown. She informed, 'Chaturanga, Virabhadrasana, Adhomukha Svanasana, Paschimottanasan, and any meditative posture with legs folded can help you be strong. They have many benefits that will help remove lethargy firing up the leg. It will also open up the front and backside of the body that is caused due to sitting for long hours.'

Brent also opened up about how meditation can be helpful during these panicky situations. He said, 'If you want to talk about a strong mind, one has to learn how to sit for at least 15 minutes per day with little to no movement. That’s what asanas were designed to do since the beginning. It’s all about meditation.'

ALSO READ: Karanvir Bohra shares a throwback pic to wish Aashka Goradia on her birthday and we are all hearts for it

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×