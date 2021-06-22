Aashka Goradia on the importance of Yoga: It helped us and many others through this pandemic

In a recent interview, Aashka Goradia opened up about the importance of yoga and the impact it has had on her life. Take a look.

Over the years, television actress Aashka Goradia has stunned audiences with her on screen performances in serials including Kkusum, Laagi Tujhse Lagan, and Naagin. The actress has also participated in multiple reality shows like Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 4, Bigg Boss 6, and Nach Baliye 8. On her social media handle, she often shares posts of her doing yoga and encourages her fans to try it as well. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, the actress has opened up about the importance of yoga.

Amid the chat, Aashka revealed the reason why she shares posts about yoga. She said that she shows people what the human body is capable of as there is no age limit to start thinking about ‘one’s well being’. The actress shared that during the prolonged Covid 19 pandemic, yoga has helped numerous people. She said, “The idea behind the posts is to inspire people and motivate them to do it. It was yoga that helped us and many others through this pandemic.”

Aashka spoke about how her husband Brent Goble helped her bring a whole new level of focus to her life. She explained that both of them are involved in yoga in their own ways. She further added that before her husband became a teacher, he had been a practitioner for more than a decade. “We are thankful for this routine, thankful for what Brent is able to teach and also in the way he does. He touches people’s lives in the most unique and long lasting manner,” she added.

Credits :Hindustan Times

