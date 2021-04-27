Aashka Goradia says ‘For now, it is a goodbye’ while announcing her acting retirement after 2 decades

In a recent interview, Aashka Goradia has bid goodbye to her acting career to pursue her entrepreneurship dream. Check out the details.

TV actress Aashka Goradia is known for her performance in numerous reality shows like Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 4, Bigg Boss 6, and Nach Baliye 8. She has also starred in serials like Kkusum, Laagi Tujhse Lagan, and Naagin. Now, the star has opened up about taking a step back from acting to pursue a career in business. In a chat with Bombay Times, the actress spoke about her passion for entrepreneurship and also revealed that acting “happened by chance” while bidding goodbye to the industry.

While speaking to the news outlet, the actress confessed that business has always been in her ‘blood’ and it has always been a dream for her. “I was only 16 when I moved to Mumbai, but while pursuing my acting career, I had this business virus in me” she stated. The actress announced her retirement from acting after being in the industry for over two decades. She explained that she’s taking a break to pursue her entrepreneurship dream. She also added that time will tell, whether her decision to quit acting is temporary or permanent.

Aashka expressed her gratitude for getting recognition as a businesswoman. She said, “Today as a businesswoman, my work has been noticed and I have received appreciation in the form of awards.” The actress also spoke about her relationship with hubby Brent Goble. She explained how supportive he is of all her decisions and is always by her side. “The patience, the change in outlook that I was talking about... all came with him” she added.

