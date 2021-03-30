Aasif Sheikh from Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain: A sneak peek into his colorful life

The popular TV actor Aasif Sheikh is immensely popular for his excellent acting skills and his comic sense. Here we are offering a look into his life and his home.

The popular actor Aasif Sheikh is among the rare gems of the Indian acting industry. The actor has made his mark in negative roles as well as comic roles in TV shows. He has also gained recognition for his prominent roles in numerous movies. At present, he is playing the role of Vibhuti Narayan Mishra in a popular comedy TV show ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!’ His role of a sleazy man with interest in his neighbor’s wife brings along with him a plethora of humor and situational comedy. Apart from his varied roles on television and films, he is a very gentleman and supported by a loving family. Here is a look into his real life-

The versatile actor Aasif Sheikh shares a very good bond with his wife, Zeba, and considers her the base of his life and success.

The actor is blessed with two beautiful kids, a son, and a daughter. He is very attached to his children and often shares pictures with them.

The actor has a strong support group of friends who are in and out of the acting field. He loves to spend time with them.

The actor has a beautiful and well-lit home, with a contemporary and sophisticated theme. His house is adorned with numerous plants for a beautiful and lush green environment in the house.

He has a nice and well-lit kitchen where he is found sometimes for making something special. Aasif Sheikh’s kitchen has a black marble kitchen top along with wooden cabins. There is a huge window by the side for cross ventilation and enough light while cooking.

