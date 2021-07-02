Aasiya Kazi speaks on costar Ronit Roy & life post ‘Bandini’: Then came a phase when I sat at home

Aasiya Kazi speaks on acting alongside seasoned actor Ronit Roy and the hardship after Bandini. Scroll further to read what she said.

Prolific actress Aasiya Kazi was merely 18 when she started to act opposite , who was already a superstar on Indian television and a seasoned actor. Aasiya started her TV journey in 2009 and has made a special place in the hearts of audiences with her emotional performances and successful shows. Aasiya recently sat down for a chat with ETimes as she spoke about acting alongside Ronit Roy and the learnings she received. She also mentioned that after Bandini, she was home for one and a half to two years with no work.

Aasiya Kazi spoke on acting with Ronit and said, “I got to know Ronit da is there and I thought I would be playing his daughter. That thought will never come in your mind that you are opposite him. I was just very confused at that time. My mom was shocked and confused about how the pairing will be – I was so young and Ronit sir is such an experienced actor. Then Ekta Ma’am spoke to me and narrated me the story. They were all talking and I was watching them blindly. I tried to act mature.”

Further in the conversation, Aasiya mentioned that professional life post-Bandini was not easy for her. She said, “When Bandini ended, I got second show in 15 days. I just signed it without thinking. It was a grey character I took up after playing the lead. Now if I take a role, I will think twice. I got 2-3 shows back-to-back and then came a phase when I sat at home. I was home for 1 and half – 2 years. That was the time I got a reality check.”

