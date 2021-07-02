Aasiya Kazi speaks on costar Ronit Roy & life post ‘Bandini’: Then came a phase when I sat at home
Prolific actress Aasiya Kazi was merely 18 when she started to act opposite Ronit Roy, who was already a superstar on Indian television and a seasoned actor. Aasiya started her TV journey in 2009 and has made a special place in the hearts of audiences with her emotional performances and successful shows. Aasiya recently sat down for a chat with ETimes as she spoke about acting alongside Ronit Roy and the learnings she received. She also mentioned that after Bandini, she was home for one and a half to two years with no work.
Aasiya Kazi spoke on acting with Ronit and said, “I got to know Ronit da is there and I thought I would be playing his daughter. That thought will never come in your mind that you are opposite him. I was just very confused at that time. My mom was shocked and confused about how the pairing will be – I was so young and Ronit sir is such an experienced actor. Then Ekta Ma’am spoke to me and narrated me the story. They were all talking and I was watching them blindly. I tried to act mature.”
Further in the conversation, Aasiya mentioned that professional life post-Bandini was not easy for her. She said, “When Bandini ended, I got second show in 15 days. I just signed it without thinking. It was a grey character I took up after playing the lead. Now if I take a role, I will think twice. I got 2-3 shows back-to-back and then came a phase when I sat at home. I was home for 1 and half – 2 years. That was the time I got a reality check.”
