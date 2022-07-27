Aayushi Khurana on her role in ‘Ajooni’: 'What I’m playing resembles with my personality'

With Star Bharat's new show, ‘Ajooni’, actress Ayushi is prepared to portray her first positive role in television following the pandemic. The actor will be seen returning to small screens with a fervour and enthusiasm that is unmatched. The audience will get to observe Aayushi acting out a definite part of the show, that she has never played before.

Thrilled about her new endeavour, Aayushi Khurana claims to be very excited as she hasn’t played such a role before. The actress shared that it has been an amazing time to play the character as it’s her first time playing a pragmatic role.

Excited about her role, Aayushi shared, “This has been a very blissful moment for me as I get to play my first positive role. I’ve mostly come up with playing negative characters in my previous show, but the character that I’m playing also resembles with the personality that I carry in myself. I’ve never ever played such a bubbly character before and I hope that it’s loved by the audiences equally as I loved playing it”.

About the show

Hoshiarpur, in Punjab, plays a vital role in Ajooni and Rajveer's narrative. The main character in Ajooni is a young woman from a middle-class household who is quite straightforward. Rajveer, who is portrayed by Shoaib Ibrahim, is an educated Punjabi man and an obstinate son. He doesn't pay attention to anyone in front of him and enjoys the little things in life. In such a case, it will be entertaining to witness what unfolds when the naive gullible Ajooni and the spoiled, unyielding Rajveer come face to face with each other.

