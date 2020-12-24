Ab Kya Jaan Legi Meri Song Out: Rashami Desai, Shaheer Sheikh, Sana Saeed and Palaash set the stage on fire

Rashmi Desai and Shaheer Sheikh starrer Ab Kya Jaan Legi Meri song is out now. It is surely going to make you groove in no time.

The song Ab Kya Jaan Legi Meri is finally out now. The music video features Shaheer Sheikh, alongside Sana Saeed and singer Palaash Mucchal. Ab Kya Jaan Legi Meri is a peppy track; it will surely make it to your New Year playlist. The song has been directed and choreographed by Saurabh Prajapati with Said Mallick as the creative director. The music of the song has been composed by Palaash Mucchal.

While it has been sung by Palaash and Amit Mishra, the lyrics of the song have been written by Bipin Das, Alok Jha and Kunaal Verma. Rashmi, Shaheer, Sana and Palaash can be seen flaunting their dance moves in the song. Rashmi and Shaheer’s fans are all excited about the song. The teaser of the same was released yesterday and it was captioned as, “This Christmas, No More Drama, No Babu Shona.”

Check out the latest track Ab Kya Jaan Legi Meri here:

On December 13, 2020, both Rashami and Shaheer have shared the news of their latest song on their Instagram feed. They shared the first poster of the song and wrote, “Ab Kya Jaan Legi Meri? Let's end 2020 with a BANG and Get Ready for a Super Smashing Christmas Surprise! 24.12.2020.”

On the work front, Shaheer is all set to make a digital debut with the show Paurashpur while Rashami was recently seen in a short-film Tamas, essaying the role of Sania. The actress will also be seen in a web-series titled Tandoor alongside Tanuj Virwani.

