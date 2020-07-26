Abhi, Pragya and Preeta, Karan to part ways yet again in Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya respectively?

Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya fans will soon be witnessing some major twists and turn in the next week's episodes. Here's what will happen.

Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya fans will soon be witnessing some major twists and turn in the next week's episodes. In Kumkum Bhagya, while Abhi and Pragya will come face to face yet again, Karan will be seen getting married to Mahira in front of Preeta in Kundali Bhagya, according to the promo shared. While Abhi and Pragya will get emotional upon meeting each other, they end up having an accident. On the other hand, Karan is convinced to take revenge from Preeta.

The channel shared the promo with the caption which read, "Kya isiliye kareeb laaya tha bhagya ne taaki phir door kar sake? Dekhiye #KumkumBhagya Mon-Fri raat 9 baje aur #KundaliBhagya Mon-Fri, raat 9:30 baje, sirf #ZeeTV par. #NayeKalKiSunehriShuruwaat #Preeran #Abhigya" The two shows have managed to bag the top two positions in the TRP report which was released just recently.

Kundali even completed three years recently and Shraddha expressed her happiness in an interview with Pinkvilla. She said, "now that people have high expectations. It has done so well. It is like when in school, you are a high scorer, you want to maintain it because you are used to such kind of admiration and pat on your back. But all said and done, all the shows were not airing for three to four months and now it is kind of a new beginning."

Kumkum Bhagya stars Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia, and Kundali Bhagya stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya.

