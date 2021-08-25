Abhi Pragya & Karan Preeta grace Rishi & Lakshmi’s grand wedding in Bhagya Lakshmi

Popular television show Bhagya Lakshmi’s lead characters, Lakshmi and Rishi are finally getting hitched, and there is absolutely no doubt that a grand party awaits the family. This will be no ordinary wedding, but one that is packed with ultimate entertainment, excitement, and joy. We will get to witness the Bajwa and Oberoi families come together to organize a memorable event for the to-be-weds, guests, and viewers alike. But, the cherry on the cake moment will be the entry of the much-loved stars, Karan and Preeta (Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya) from ‘Kundali Bhagya’ and Abhi and Pragya (Shabbir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha), from ‘Kumkum Bhagya’.

Bride Lakshmi, played by Aishwarya Khare will be a sight to sore eyes in her bright pink and orange lehenga. Giving Lakshmi a run for her money, groom Rishi played by Rohit Suchanti will be seen donning a white and orange floral print sherwani. Lakshmi and Rishi will be an absolute stunner of a jodi. In fact, their chemistry on screen has been on fire. Guests Pragya and Preeta will be dazzling in their pastel blue saree and hot pink lehenga respectively, as they have a fun time at Lakshmi and Rishi’s wedding. The Bajwa and Oberoi families have a gala time dancing at the wedding as well.

‘Bhagya Lakshmi’ is a successful collaboration between ZEE TV and Balaji Telefilms. Set in the dream city of Mumbai, the show traces protagonist Lakshmi’s life as she deals with various obstacles that life brings in her way, all the while always thinking about others' needs first before hers. The show recently went on air and has been well-received by the audience.

