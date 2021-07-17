Abhi Tailor: Reshma Muralidharan’s show to highlight the struggles of small time women entrepreneurs

As Abhi Tailor is set to be premiered next week, director Basheer is hopeful that it will inspire many young women entrepreneurs.

Colors Tamil, which is known for coming up with impressive shows, is now making the headlines for its recently announced show Abhi Tailor. To note, it has been one of the most anticipated shows on the channel and is expected to bring to life the stories and struggles of small-time women entrepreneurs. Interestingly, Abhi Tailor will feature Reshma Muralidharan in the titular role along with Badava Gopi, Jayashri and Madhan Pandian in key roles. The show is said to have a gripping storyline that will revolve around Abirami who is adamant to build her shop and the struggles she faced in making her dream turn into a reality.

Talking about the show, director Basheer stated that the project is quite close to his heart. He also emphasised that the show will inspire several women entrepreneurs. “Abhi Tailor is a project close to my heart and I am happy to be presenting this in association with a leading channel like Colors Tamil. The channel, since its entry, has changed the narration of women-centric stories by offering a refreshing, realistic perspective. I am excited for the viewers to join the journey of Abhi, a young woman who is set to take on the corporate giant with girt and courage. I am confident that Abhi and her story will inspire many young women entrepreneurs and they will certainly develop a sense of sisterhood with the character,” he added.

This much talked about show is set to go on air on Monday, July 19.

