Abhijeet Sawant on Amit Kumar's Indian Idol 12 controversy: Not right to speak after episode has aired

Abhijeet Sawant has slammed the legendary singer Kishore Kumar’s son Amit Kumar and said that he should have done his job honestly.

Indian Idol 12 has been grabbing headlines ever since they aired a special episode on Kishore Kumar. The viewers have criticised the reality singing show for not doing justice to the legendary singer and badly performing on his songs. Right from judges to contestants, everyone has been under the radar of the fans. And to add more fuel to it, legendary singer son Amit Kumar also said that he was asked to praise the contestants. Indian Idol season 1 winner Abhijeet Sawant slammed him saying that he should have said it earlier.

In an interview with ETimes, he said, “The singer is so well known in the country. I don’t think it is right to say anything after the episode has been aired. He should have said earlier that he is not liking the show, singing. But after that it is wrong. The makers surely would have done something and tried to make it better. Youngsters look upon these big singers and then it becomes our responsibility that if ever we go on a show as a guest we should be honest to our jobs.”

The singer had earlier the makers are more concerned about contestants’ background rather than their singing talent. He had compared the show with regional reality shows and said that they show talent and not the background of a contestant.

Recently, Kishore Kumar’s son Amit Kumar said that he was asked to praise all contestants. Host Aditya Narayan had also reacted to it and said that he should have said it if he had any issue. In this week’s TRP chart the show has grabbed the fifth position.

