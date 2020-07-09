  1. Home
Abhinav Kohli accuses Shweta Tiwari of separating him from their son: It’s been 1 month & 23 days, I miss you

Sharing an adorable picture of their son, Abhinav Kohli hinted that his ex-wife Shweta Tiwari is not allowing to meet them. Read on to know more.
Almost a year after parting ways, Abhinav Kohli and Shweta Tiwari's relationship continues to be rocky. The former couple, who share a son, have made headlines for various reasons. On Thursday, Abhinav took to social media to share a picture of their son and accused Shweta Tiwari of separating him from his only child. He also wrote about how he has been missing his  two-year-old son Reyaansh. 

Sharing an adorable picture of their son, Abhinav's post hints that Shweta is not allowing to meet them. He captioned it, "I miss you. It’s been 1 month and 23 days since your mummy seperated us. I love you beyond words and surely by God’s grace I will hug you tight very soon."  

Just recently, the former couple were engaged in a heated social media war of words wherein Shweta called out Abhinav for targeting his daughter Palak whom she shares with Raja Chaudhary. The actress' personal life has garnered much controversy over the years. 

In August 2019, Shweta filed a case against Abhinav alleging domestic violence and mental harassment against his daughter and family. Later, the duo got separated and called it quits. Shweta had filed a police complaint against Abhinav, following which he even went to jail.

