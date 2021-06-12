Abhinav Kohli on the CCTV controversy with Shweta Tiwari: 'Hopeful of being heard in the court on June 14'

Abhinav Kohli, who has accused Shweta Tiwari of not letting him meet their son Reyansh, shares a few updates on the situation via a video.

Actress Shweta Tiwari's spat with her estranged husband Abhinav Kohli made headlines. Last month, the actress had shared a video of Abhinav snatching their son Reyansh from her while taking a walk in the park. He responded to Shweta’s video by sharing another hour-long clip, showing everyone the occurrences of that day. Abhinav claimed that he kept standing outside Shweta’s house in the video and alleged that she does not let him meet his son.

Recently, Abhinav took to his Instagram handle and shared a few updates on the situation. The actor said that he had filed an application in court about a month ago but got no reply from the actress' side yet. He also shared that the court hearing has been getting postponed since June 3 and he has had no luck with the hearing till date. However, he is optimistic about being heard in court on June 14. In the clip, he said, “Shayad 14 June ko mere bete ko uske papa se milne ka number lag jaye, hopefully."

He also recalled the dreadful night when he was accused of hurting his own son."Wo raat kayamat ki raat thi jis din mere pe physical abuse aur mere bacche pe traumatize ka arop laga tha tab," he said.

Take a look at the complete video below:

For the unversed, it all started when Abhinav Kohli accused Shweta Tiwari of abandoning their son Reyansh at a Mumbai hotel while she went to shoot Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in Cape Town, South Africa. He recorded videos of himself going from hotel to hotel in search of his son. Later, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress hit back and shared her side of the story.

Credits :Abhinav Kohli Instagram

