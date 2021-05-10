Abhinav Kohli hits back at Shweta Tiwari for claiming he didn't spend a penny for son Reyansh: ‘You are lying’

Shweta Tiwari’s marriage has once again grabbed headlines. Her estranged husband Abhinav Kohli has replied to her recent accusation and shared a video on Instagram.

Shweta Tiwari is a popular face in the television industry. The actress rose to fame with her role in Kasautii Zindagii Kay season 1. However, her personal life always grabs headlines apart from her professional life. The actress is currently in Cape Town shooting for the Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11. She has now been accused by her estranged husband Abhinav Kohli that she abandoned their son Reyansh and left for the shoot of the reality show.

However, the actress has dismissed all such accusations and said that she had informed him well in advance. She had also accused him of not spending a penny on their son and that she is bearing all expenses alone. To which he replied calling her a liar. He shared a video on Instagram saying, “You don’t have shame at all. You said that I have not spent a penny on kids. When I was doing a show with Arjun, who is with you are in Cape Town, and there were two other Balaji shows I did. I transferred 40 percent online from my account to your account and now you are saying that you are spending everything for the kids alone.”

Abhinav Kohli has even mentioned that the actress has not revealed the location of his son which forced him to take help of child services. “I went to the police but they are not ready to file a complaint. I was looking Reyansh in all city hotels,” he added. However, the actress claims that she had informed him that their son is with her parents.

Shweta Tiwari had earlier claimed that her children are suffering because of the wrong men's choice she made in her life. She has married twice and has two children, Palak from the first marriage and Reyansh from the second.

