Abhinav Kohli pleads not guilty for the alleged NCW's tweet: Says 'I have not done anything wrong'

Abhinav Kohli says he has not done anything wrong and seeks police assistance for NCW's tweet and getting his child back.

Popular TV actress Shweta Tiwari has recently come to the limelight due to a fight with her husband Abhinav Kohli. She had recently shared a video of CCTV footage that showed her husband physically assaulting her, on her social media. Seeing the video, the National Commission of Women (NCW) had acknowledged the issue and wrote to Maharashtra police to take appropriate action on it. The entire issue was highlighted when her husband accused her of leaving her little son alone and going for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. This had agitated her and she hit back at him by bringing out the truth.

The NCW’s official Twitter handle had the given post, "@NCWIndia is perturbed by this reported incident and has taken cognizance of the matter. Chairperson @sharmarekha has written to DGP Maharashtra asking to immediately to look into the matter and take appropriate action in accordance with the law."

Seeing the post, Shweta’s husband Abhinav Kohli took to his social media to respond to this note. He said that he has not done anything wrong. He also requested the DGP of Maharashtra to assist him and get his son back with him. He wrote in the post, "Respected Chairperson, I have not done anything wrong. I beg you to please request the DGP of Maharashtra to investigate into the location of my son and hand him over to me."

He had written a long post on his social media about the court proceedings and said that the High Court heard his case on 11th May and he is waiting for the officials to publish on the site. He also said that his lawyer informed the High Court that his and Shweta’s 4-year-old son Reyansh is not well and needs care.

He added that the High Court has considered his application within a week from Abhinav’s side and now they await a response from Shweta to file her response to it.

Also read- Arjun Bijlani asks Shweta Tiwari which ‘chyawanprash’ she eats as she flaunts her toned abs: WATCH

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :Times Now News

Share your comment ×