Abhinav Kohli is on a rampage, shares yet another picture of estranged wife Shweta Tiwari

Abhinav shared a series of posts on social media wherein he questioned why the actress hasn't taken any action against him and filed for divorce as yet if the accusations against him are correct.
Shweta Tiwari and Abhinav Kohli's relationship became estranged last year after daughter Palak Tiwari accused Abhinav of domestic violence. The couple had been living separately since then. Recently, Abhinav shared a series of posts on social media wherein he questioned why the actress hasn't taken any action against him and filed for divorce as yet if the accusations against him are correct. 

A day before, he shared yet another picture of estranged wife Shweta from one of our interviews and wrote, "Shweta just saw an interview of yours given a month back. This picture is from there. Which Mama? Kaala waala post toh pada hee hoga. A friend of mine pointed out that the Post with a black picture is not there jisme maine bola hai ashlil bhasha ka prayog karna aapko legally phasa sakta hai. Aur paagal shabd pshyco mean kar sakta hai. Agar woh nahin bhi hai toh koi baat nahin." He even hit it out to his daughter for her post earlier and has been on a spree. 

For the past few days, Abhinav has been accusing Shweta, to which, she befittingly replied that this is harassment and he knows what he did. But, that hasn't slowed down Kohli. But the entire episode did not go down well with Shweta's fans, who slammed him for trying to ruin the actress's image and allegedly defame her.

