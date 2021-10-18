Abhinav Shukla is back on road as he gives glimpse of his adventurous trip; PICS

Abhinav Shukla, who was last seen in the adventure-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, loves traveling. He can go to any extent to travel and his Instagram feed is proof of that. The actor has been sharing his trip updates on his social handle and keeps making fans jealous. Recently, he and wife Rubina Dilaik had visited the Maldives and shared some amazing pictures from their beach vacay. And now, it looks like he is again back on the road as he has shared a series of pictures from his adventurous trip.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Abhinav writes, “From 30 C to -1 C ! #landscape #outdoors #travel”. In the photos, the actress is seen wearing blue jeans with a brown jacket and cream cap. He has shared different landscapes and it is looking mindblowing. As soon as he dropped pictures, the actor’s fans quickly responded and wrote, “Enjoy the adventurous trip.” Another user wrote, “Blending in with the landscape. JungleBoy.” However, Abhinav has not mentioned the place but some fans are even guessing it.

Abhinav and Rubina had participated in Bigg Boss 14 and his wife emerged as the winner. In the show, they admitted to heading for a divorce.

Take a look at the post here: