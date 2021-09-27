Is Abhinav Shukla celebrating his birthday with wifey Rubina in Maldives? Find out HERE

Popular actor and Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant Abhinav Shukla ringed in his 39th birthday today. He is presently enjoying holidays with wifey Rubina Dilaik. He has been sharing pictures from the trip which seems to be from the Maldives. He has shared pictures of his birthday holiday as asked fans to guess where he is exactly.

Abhinav Shukla had earlier shared a picture with Rubina and expressed his excitement for the birthday as he was sure that Rubina is planning something huge. He had also shared about it in an interview with Pinkvilla saying, “I don’t know the exact plan, because it's a surprise. But like usual she might have planned something very elaborate, maybe something to do with the beach.” As per the stories shared by the actor, it seems like they are enjoying the beautiful beaches of Maldives.

See stories here-

Abhinav expressed his love for the beaches and said that he is the 'King of beaches'. He said in an interview, “When you ask me if I am a beach person, when I am fit, I am a beach person and when I put on weight, I am not a beach person.”