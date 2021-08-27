Abhinav Shukla enjoys a pool day in Kerala; KKK11 co contestant Arjun Bijlani comments

Abhinav Shukla is currently seen in adventure-based show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. He is considered as one of the strongest contestants in the show. The show is popular among the masses. Amid this, the actor shared a couple of pictures on his wife-actress Rubina Dilaik’s birthday. He even wrote a beautiful message for her. The couple has travelled to Kerala to celebrate her birthday. Abhinav has shared a picture of him chilling in a pool.

He writes, “Kerala Rain and warm pool !” In the photo, he is seen holding a glass of water and posing in the pool. Many fans and celebrities commented. Arjun Bijlani, who is also in the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, has dropped a comment saying ‘Akele Akele’. Back when they were shooting for the show in Cape Town, they shared a lot of pictures and videos which kept the fans entertained. One of the users wrote, “Some one is taking gym serious these days.”

He had penned a wish for Rubina as, “Always open skies and clean air and healthy living on your Birthday..To check out Ruby’s birthday gift wait for few days.”

Recently, Abhinav had revealed that he is ‘borderline dyslexic’. Abhinav had written, “I am a borderline dyslexic, it is public now! So i will divulge more…its nobody’s fault, not even mine, it is what it is! It took me 2 decades to accept this fact! Now numbers and figures dont embarrass me! I am exceptional in spatial ability. I am differently abled!”

