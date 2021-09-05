Abhinav Shukla gives a glimpse of his ‘new toy’; Here’s how wife Rubina Dilaik REACTS

Rubina Dilaik’s husband Abhinav Shukla may be performing deadly stunts in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 but the actor seems to be having a blast in real life too. The actor who is quite active on his social media posted a picture of him posing on his brand new bike today. Abhinav looked dapper and like a true biker in this picture.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Abhinav Shukla posted a picture of him sitting on his bike. He wore black jeans with a black tee and wore a yellow coloured jacket over it. The bike is green and black in colour. The actor wore his sunglasses and a cap and kept his helmet on his knees as he posed looking away from his camera. The picture was taken from a low angle. Sharing the picture he wrote, “New Toy new Journeys ! Finally a 1000 Ltr …#versys1000 #kawasaki #anzenkawasaki”. Well, what caught our attention was his wife Rubina Dilaik’s comment on the picture. She wrote, “U mean ‘My birthday gift’”.

Take a look:

Rubina Dilaik recently celebrated her birthday. On the 34th birthday of Rubina Dilaik, her hubby Abhinav has shared a gorgeous picture of the actress on social media. She is seen in a beige floral gown and she has donned a light blue stole along with it. There was a picturesque background with palm trees, blue sky and green surroundings. He shared in the post, “Always open skies and clean air and healthy living on your Birthday …. To check out Ruby’s birthday gift wait for few days ! # @rubinadilaik”.

Well, now we know what Rubina’s comments on Abhinav’s post mean. What do you think?

