Abhinav Shukla reveals he’s 'borderline dyslexic'; Divyanka Tripathi, Arjun Bijlani & others show support

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant Abhinav Shukla took the internet on storm after he opened up about being 'borderline dyslexic'. He took to his official Twitter handle and shared the post after he revealed it in the episode of the reality show that aired on Sunday. As he posted, many celebrities including and came out and showed support.

Abhinav had written, "I am borderline dyslexic, it is public now! So i will divulge more…its nobody’s fault, not even mine, it is what it is! It took me 2 decades to accept this fact! Now numbers and figures don't embarrass me! I am exceptional in spatial ability. I am differently abled!" He also shared the screenshot of his tweet on Instagram. Reacting to his post, Divyanka Tripathi wrote, “What you are speaking about is a tiny blip in comparison to your vast list of abilities. You amazed me Abhinav with your knowledge about everything. You can hold detailed conversations about vegetation to space to human behavior! It was always comforting having you around. A balanced & unbiased friend/ person towards all. The world needs more people like you.”

Arjun Bijlani called him rockstar. Ekta Kaul said, "Rambo I have ADD.. so if you see me awkwardly smiling in a conversation, just know I am zoned out. But this condition Really helped me post marriage..Zoning out in my super power..."

On Instagram he wrote, “Yeah, numbers, alphabets, words confound me, i have difficulty remembering dates, names, relation of those dates to names et al. But I am exceptional at spatial ability. Ask me to put all your extra luggage in your car’s boot (Dicky). I will! I am good at a few things and bad at a few! And I am in a perpetual process of improving on things I am bad at!” On the work front, he and Rubina Dilaik were seen in a music video Tume Pyaar Hai.

