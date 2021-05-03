Abhinav Shukla reveals Rubina Dilaik is quarantining in Shimla after testing positive for COVID 19

Rubina Dilaik, who recently shared that she has tested positive for Coronavirus, is quarantining at her home in Shimla. Take a look at what Abhinav Shukla said.

Rubina Dilaik recently tested positive for Coronavirus and informed her fans about the situation on her Instagram handle. Keeping her message cheerful, the actress gave an optimistic answer by stating how in a months’ time, she’d be able to donate plasma. She also urged people to get tested and follow the necessary protocols to be safe during these trying times. The actress told Hindustan Times, that her husband Abhinav Shukla was on a flight to Mumbai when she got her results and hence was unaware of her positive report.

After landing in Mumbai, the model and TV actor told the news outlet, “I will be staying here because Rubina is in isolation at her home in Shimla. So there’s no point in me going there. No one will be able to meet her right now,” Hoping for her speedy recovery, Abhinav responded in a calm and composed manner. “Panicking doesn’t help anyone; we have to be well informed about how to handle it. If we panic, then people around too will do the same,” he explained. He also added that they are following the Standard Operating Procedures.

Soon after Rubina shared her health update, her friends and contestants from the reality show, Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, and Nikki Tamboli sent recovery messages by commenting under the post. Rubina was crowned the winner of Bigg Boss 14 after getting the love and support of the show’s viewers. The actress entered the show with Abhinav, and the two discussed their personal relationship on the show.

Also Read| Rubina Dilaik tests COVID 19 positive: Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Nikki Tamboli, & more drop recovery messages

Credits :Hindustan Times

Share your comment ×