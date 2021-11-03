Abhinav Shukla says ‘New low we’ve achieved' after Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli’s daughter gets online threats

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were in the headlines on Tuesaay as online threats surfaced against their nine-month-old daughter Vamika. Soon after the reports surfaced online, Bigg Boss fame Abhinav Shukla took to his Twitter handle and condemned the act. He wrote, “Threats against a 10 month old kid by some people is the new low we have achieved!”

The shameful episode left netizens disgusted. Many social media users even agreed with the TV actor. One of them wrote, "I think you are talking about threats on Kohli's daughter. Yeah that's shameful. We are achieving a new low everyday. First on Dhoni's daughter for not playing good in IPL and now this for not playing good in T20 WC."

Threats against a 10 month old kid by some people is the new low we have achieved! — Abhinav Shukla (@ashukla09) November 2, 2021

The threats started coming in after India's lost the match against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup. DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal on Twitter wrote, “DCW has issued a notice to police over a threat made on Twitter to rape Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's daughter. Our chairperson Swati Maliwal has called this ‘shameful,’ and called for immediate arrest of the accused.” Reportedly, the DCW has also sought information, including a copy of the FIR (first information report), details of the accused identified and arrested, and also a detailed "action taken report", in the matter.

The notice also mentions that if no accused has been arrested, please provide the details of steps taken by Delhi Police to arrest the accused. The police have been asked to provide the information on the matter by November 8.