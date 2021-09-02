Abhinav Shukla shares old PIC with Sidharth Shukla from Gladrags 2004 contest; Mourns his demise

Sidharth Shukla passed away today morning. His sudden demise left all his fans shocked. Many celebrities including Bollywood actors have been expressing their condolences on social media. Abhinav Shukla also shared an old picture as he mourned the demise of the actor. The actor recalled his journey in showbiz and said that he started it along with the late actor. The duo had participated in Gladrags Manhunt and Megamodel Contest in 2004. He also remembered the late actor’s intro in the contest, 'live life like it's your last'.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Abhinav wrote, “Thats where we started our journey in this Industry. Gladrags 2004. We all prepared our intros for contest some picked up a famous quote others one liners followed by Name . Siddharth’s Intro : “live life like its your last, cause one day you gonna be right, hi this is Siddharth Shukla from Mumbai”. …..Not done man ! You left so early !” In the photo, five finalists are standing. Sidharth Shukla stood at the extreme left of the photo, Abhinav posed in the extreme right. Both of them wore dark suits.

The late actor had clinched the runner-up position at the contest. To note, he won the World's Best Model contest held in Turkey to become the first Indian to win the title.

Take a look at the post here:

Sidharth Shukla’s death cause is yet to ascertain as the post mortem is still going on. He started his career with Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na. He had participated in reality shows Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 and Bigg Boss 13 and emerged the winner.

