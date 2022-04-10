Abhishek Bachchan shares fun BTS photos from The Kapil Sharma Show: It’s always nonstop laughter with this lot

The team of film Dasvi graced the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show (TKSS). Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam, and Nimrat Kaur marked their presence to promote their movie and got indulged in a fun chat with the host Kapil Sharma and his teammates Archana Puran Singh, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, and others.

Just a few hours ago, Jr Bachchan took to Instagram to share some fun behind-the-scenes (BTS) pictures. In photos, the Dasavi team and the team of The Kapil Sharma Show can be seen having fun. While sharing the photos, Abhishek wrote, “It’s always non-stop laughter with this lot! Never a dull moment with @kapilsharma, @krushna30, @kikusharda, @archanapuransingh, @yamigautam @nimratofficial #laughteristhebestmedicine.” As soon as he posted the pictures, fans poured in sweet comments.

See Abhishek’s post here:

Speaking about the movie Dasvi, Abhishek is playing the role of an incarcerated politician who attempts to clear his 10th-grade examinations while in prison. Nimrat Kaur is essaying the role of Abhishek’s onscreen wife and Yami Gautam is in the role of a police officer. The movie is streaming on Netflix and Jio Cinemas and has already garnered lots of praise from the audience. The movie is a social comedy and is helmed by director Tushar Jalota.

Meanwhile, talking about Dasvi in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Abhishek Bachchan had revealed that he had played an ode to his father in one of the scenes of the movie. Sharing the details, Abhishek said, “In my work, I have my own way of paying an ode to some of my favourite things. And I do it in my own way. It is just a kick for me. And I did something in the film and after we shot it and I remember Tushar came and I said this is my ode to my father”.

