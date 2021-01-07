Abhishek Malik roped in to play Dr Neel Upadhyay in Pinjara Khubsurti Ka; Says ‘glad to grab the show’

Abhishek Malik, who was also seen in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, speaks about how he got the role of Dr Neel Upadhyay in Pinjara Khubsurti Ka. The actor shared his take on the character in a candid conversation.

The show Pinjara Khubsurti Ka has been keeping fans engaged with its different storyline. The lead actors Mayura (played by Shruti Sharma) and Omkar (played by Sahil Uppal) are very much loved by fans. And now, the makers have announced the new entry in the show. Currently, the show is running on a track where Shruti Sharma has forgotten everything and does not even remember Omkar. To make things more interesting, the makers will be introducing a new character Dr. Neel Upadhyay, which will be essayed by Abhishek Malik.

Speaking about how he got the show, Malik said, “I am glad to start the year on such a good note by bagging this very special role in a show like Pinjara Khubsurti Ka. I did a mock shoot for the show, and I was excited when I was asked to come on board and be a part of the show the very next day!.”

“I will play Dr. Neel Upadhyay who is an NRI. He is an extremely confident, gifted, and positive human being who enters Mayura and Omkar’s life and brings about a huge change. My character played an important role in the current track, and there are several interesting layers to my character. I don’t want to share much now, but all I can say is that the audiences will appreciate how my character turns out and how he affects the lives of Omkar and Mayura,” he further added. Abhishek was last seen in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum that starred Karan V Grover and Dipika Kakar Ibrahim in the lead roles.

In the current track of the show, Omkar gets a clue of Mayura being alive but is disheartened when he realises it is not her. Mayura is with her family in Bhopal, and she doesn’t remember Omkar at all.

