Abigail Pande, Sanam Johar booked for drugs consumption; NCB to summon Sara Khan & Angad Hasija: Reports

According to the latest media reports, Abigail Pande has revealed the names of actors Sara Khan and Angad Hasija in the TV drug angle expose in front of the NCB. Read on.
26590 reads Mumbai Updated: September 25, 2020 09:49 am
The Narcotics Control Bureau has widened its prob in the drug angle in the entertainment industry and is digging deep to find the links. Not only Bollywood but now the Indian Television industry is also under the radar of the agency as their investigation gets intense. TV actors Abigail Pande and Sanam Johar were summoned by the NCB not once but twice. 

Moreover, Abigail and Sanam's residence in Juhu (Mumbai) was raided on Wednesday by the NCB to recover and seize drugs if any. As per Republic reports, notable amounts of 'charas' were recovered from Abigail and Sanam's house. Now, the trouble for the Television couple has increased, as the NCB will grill and interrogate them again. According to the latest reports in Times Now, Abigail and Sanam have been booked on the charges of drug consumption. The report states, 'After small quantity drugs were recovered from their home, both actors have been booked for the consumption of drugs.' Further, NBC will again grill the two in connection with the TV industry drug angle expose. 

Take a look at Times Now's tweet here: 

Not only this but as per a report in Republic World, Abigail has spilled the beans regarding the drug connection, and has named two prominent TV actors. The actress has named Sara Khan and Angad Hasija in the drug network. Yes, Abigail has reportedly revealed the names of Sara Khan and Angad Hasija, who starred opposite each other Star Plus show 'Sapna Babul Ka... Bidaai.' 

Sara and Angad are close friends and have not reacted to the news. But, as per reports in Republic, the Bidaai co-stars will be summoned by the NCB for further probe into their contacts in the Telly world.  Apparently, Sara Khan is currently shooting for her show, Santoshi Maa Ki Vrat Kathayein. The actress had recovered from Coronavirus some time ago and resumed work.

Credits :Republic World / Times Now Twitter

