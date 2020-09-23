Abigail Pande & Sanam Johar reach NCB office for probe in drug nexus; Couple allegedly linked to drug peddlers

Television couple Abigail Pande, Sanam Johar have reached the NCB office for investigation in the drug case. The two actors allegedly have links with drug peddler Anuj Keshwani. Read on.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has been investigating the drug nexus in the entertainment industry after Sushant Singh Rajput's unfortunate demise. With each passing day, more names tumble out in the drug nexus, leaving everyone shocked. Now, two actors from the Indian Television industry have come under the lens of the NCB. We're talking about Abigail Pande and Sanam Johar.

According to the latest reports on Times Now, Abigail Pande and Sanam Johar have been summoned by the NCB for probe in the drug nexus. The two actors have been in a steady relationship with each other. As per the reports, the couple allegedly has links to drug peddlers Anuj Keshwani and Rahil. Abigail and Sanam have reportedly reached the NCB office in Mumbai, where they will be investigated by the team. So, it means now after Bollywood actors, Television actors are under the scanner of the NCB.

Take a look at Times Now's tweets here:

#NewsAlert | 2 TV actors allegedly having links with Anuj Keshwani & Rahil have been summoned by the NCB. Details by Siddhant Mishra. pic.twitter.com/9qNh6heawS — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) September 23, 2020

#NewsAlert | TV actors Abigail Pande & Sanam Johar reach NCB office. They're allegedly having links to Anuj Keshwani. Tamal & Sherine with details. pic.twitter.com/tXTca5J55t — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) September 23, 2020

Abigail Pande was quite close to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, and the two shared a great bond. After his demise on June 14, Abigail shared a picture with Sushant and expressed her gratitude towards him for teaching her the meaning of friendship. Remembering Sushant, Abigail had written, People you love, never really leave you. Thank you for teaching me friendship Sushu. Till we meet again.'

Check out Abigail's Instagram post for Sushant here:

To note, a few days back, Bollywood actress 's link to the drug case was exposed, and the NCB will likely summon the actress for the probe. Deepika's name came to light after recovery of talent manager Jaya Saha’s alleged WhatsApp chats with a few Bollywood biggies including Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. Later, two more names were revealed which are ‘D’ and ‘K.’ ‘D’ who is allegedly Deepika asks for hash from an individual named ‘K.’

Reportedly, NCB is also planning to summon , Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, and Simone Kabhatta, in connection with the drugs angle.

