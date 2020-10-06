Abigail Pande shares a love filled pic with beau Sanam Johar amid getting dragged in drug nexus; See Post

Days after Sanam Johar and Abigail Pande was grilled in the drugs nexus case, the actress broke the internet as she shared a beautiful picture of themselves.

The drugs nexus in the showbiz industry has been making the headlines post Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. While several Bollywood celebrities have been on the radar of the Narcotics Control Bureau, the telly world was also taken aback as some celebs from the television industry were also names in the drugs case. Much to everyone’s surprise, celeb couple Abigal Pande and Sanam Johar were alleged to be linked with the drug peddlers. In fact, the couple was summoned twice by the agency was also probed in the drugs nexus case.

It was reported that the couple was booked under the NDPS act after a small quantity of drugs were recovered from their residence during the raid. However, Sanam had, reportedly, dismissed the reports raid at his residence. Amid the ongoing row, Abigail shared a love filled pic with her man with a powerful caption. In the picture, Sanam was seen kissing Abigail on her cheek as the later was all smiles for the camera. In the caption, the actress wrote, “Stronger together. proud of you, proud of us. Honesty has, and will always be our best virtue.”

Take a look at Sanam and Abigail’s recent pic:

Soon, Sanam also shared the same picture and wrote that he isn’t afraid of anything now. “When the night has come, And the land is dark, And the moon is the only light we'll see, No I won't be afraid, Oh, I won't be afraid, Just as long as you stand, stand by me. #notafraid,” he wrote.

Soon, the couple’s close friend Aashka Goradia came out in their support and commented on Abigail’s post which read as, “Together, stronger! Today and always. Mine forever! how I love you both! Only wonderful days ahead” followed by a heart emoticon.

