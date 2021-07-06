Actor Ajaz Khan case update: Bail application rejected by Mumbai's Esplanade Court regarding drugs case

Bigg Boss 7 fame Ajaz Khan has been denied bail by the Mumbai Esplanade Court in his association with drugs case.

Actor Ajaz Khan is a popular name in the Television industry ever since his stint in the show Bigg Boss 7. The actor was detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) a few days back at the Mumbai airport. His name has come under probe for drug peddler Shadab Batata's arrest. As per reports, during interrogation, Shadab Batata had reportedly mentioned Ajaz’s name. The NCB had conducted raids at several locations of Ajaz in Andheri and Lokhandwala. The actor was presented in court and was detained by the police.

As per the recent development of the case, the actor had applied for bail in court, but the application has been rejected. In the recent tweet shared by ANI, it said “Actor Ajaz Khan's bail application rejected by Mumbai's Esplanade Court. He was arrested in connection with a drugs case.”

Actor Ajaz Khan's bail application rejected by Mumbai's Esplanade Court. He was arrested in connection with a drugs case. — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2021

As per the reports of NCB Mumbai, his house was searched because of his association with the Batata Gang. During the search, they recovered 4.5 grams of Alprozol tablets.

As per the interview with Ajaz Khan, he shared that there was nothing was found at his home or the airport. He said that the pills found in his house are 4 sleeping pills. He said that his wife had been taking those anti-depressant pills after her miscarriage as she was suffering from depression.

For the record, the actor was detained by the NCB at the Mumbai Airport after he had returned from Rajasthan. He was taken into custody at the airport. The actor has been under the NCB radar earlier as well.

