Actor Ajaz Khan to remain in NCB custody till April 3 for Batata gang drug case

[Aijaz Khan has been detained by NCB till 3rd April because of the Alprozol tablets discovered in his house. The actor pleads that he is innocent.]

The famous actor and Bigg Boss contestant Ajaz Khan has been arrested today by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). The detainment has happened a day after he was questioned by NCB for 8 hours over the restricted drugs discovered in his Mumbai apartment after he arrived from Rajasthan. As per the latest news, the actor has been sent in NCB custody till 3rd April. According to the NCB sources, Aijaz Khan is a part of narcotics peddler Shadab Farooque Shaikh alias Shadab Batata's syndicate.

As per the NCB report, his Mumbai house was searched as he was sought out for his association with the Batata Gang, but during the search, they uncovered 4.5 grams of Alprozol tablets. The actor was also snapped when he was being taken by NCB for his medical examination. It was done before his appearance in the court in Mumbai.

According to Ajaz Khan, neither was anything found from my home nor from the airport,”. He added that the pills found in his house are 4 sleeping pills. He said that his wife had been taking those anti-depressant pills after her miscarriage as she was suffering from depression.

Ajaz's side of the story is that only 4 sleeping pills were found at his home which his wife had been taking as antidepressants after she suffered a miscarriage.

For the record, the Rakta Charitra 2 actor has been detained by the NCB at the Mumbai Airport after they had raided his residences in two areas of the city. He has returned from Rajasthan when he was taken into custody at the airport. The actor has also faced the NCB earlier in his life.

Credits :Times of India

