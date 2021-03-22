Actor Dilip Joshi of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah shares a glimpse of his simple yet beautiful home

Dilip Joshi is a very popular name on Indian televisions, owing to his character of Jethalal in the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma. Take a look at his home in real life.

The remarkable actor from the popular show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Dilip Joshi is immensely popular for his excellent acting skills. The actor plays the role of a Gujarati businessman Jethalal, who lives in Gokuldham society with his friendly neighbors. Jethalal is one of the most loved characters on the show and has a huge fan following. His comic timing and funny expressions make him one of the most iconic comical actors on TV. Though he has a very colorful home in the show, his real-life home is quite opposite of it.

The actor believes in simple living in real life. He prefers serene and peaceful surroundings at his home. He shared a glimpse of his home on Ganesh Chaturthi, as his home has contrast shades of white and black in the house. The walls have the base color of creamy white and there are black marble slabs in the house. His house has minimalistic décor with soothing and eye-pleasing colors.

Dilip Joshi is one of the most popular actors on the TV screens. He has played numerous comic roles for TV shows and movies. The actor became immensely popular with the role of Jethalal Gada in the show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. It is one of the longest-running sitcoms on Indian television screens, owing to the excellent acting skills of the cast. Dilip Joshi feels thankful for being part of the show and getting the immense success and love he has received over the years.

