Actor Gaurav Dixit granted bail by Mumbai Court in drugs case

Television actor Gaurav Dixit has been granted bail by Mumbai Court in a drug case. He was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) last month. While allowing the bail to Dixit, the court put forth its condition that he would have to surrender his passport to the investigation agency, attend the NCB office thrice a week till the charge sheet is filed and not to tamper with evidence as mentioned by The Indian Express. The court was directed to be released on a personal bond of Rs 50,000.

ANI tweeted, “Mumbai court grants bail to TV actor Gaurav Dixit in a drugs case, on a surety of Rs 50,000 & the conditions that he can't leave the city without the court's permission & that he will report to NCB office on every Monday, Wednesday & Friday till filing of charge-sheet.” As the report mentions, the NCB officers conducted a raid at his place after his name came during an interrogation of former Bigg Boss 7 contestant Ajaz Khan.

The report further claims that he had supplied drugs to Ajaz Khan, who is currently in jail in the same case. He had also revealed that Ajaz Khan and Gaurav Dixit have a connection with Shadab Batata.

Take a look at the tweet here:

Mumbai court grants bail to TV actor Gaurav Dixit in a drugs case, on a surety of Rs 50,000 & the conditions that he can't leave the city without the court's permission & that he will report to NCB office on every Monday, Wednesday & Friday till filing of charge-sheet — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2021

The NCB had claimed that during the search at his residence 8 grams of mepherdrone, 20 grams of charas and nine tablets of Ecstasy weighing 0.6 grams were found. Dixit has been booked under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

He is known for the show Seeta Aur Geeta. He has also worked in films like Happy Bhaag Jayegi, Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi, Dahek: A Restless Mind, The Magic of Cinema and Ganga Ke Paar Saiyan Hamar.

