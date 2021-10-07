EXCLUSIVE: Gaurav S Bajaj wants to try different mediums: I am selective when it comes to taking up projects

Meri Gudiya fame actor Gaurav S Bajaj gained immense popularity from the show. His performance in the show was appreciated by many. However, the show got pulled off due to the pandemic. But the actor feels very fortunate and blessed as people loved the show and his character (a businessman). He said that he is very selective when it comes to taking up projects. The actor was currently seen in a music video titled Dholna opposite actress Sonnalli Seygall.

"Being choosy is not a bad idea. When you leave the house, your heart and brain should be set, and know that this is what you are leaving your house for. I have an approach towards masses and classes, so I always try to fluctuate between these two so that I have a wider audience. I need my own choice. I have rejected a lot of shows and other projects. I've gotten rejected many times equally. There's this connection in your mind and your heart that needs to pump up that this is it," he said.

Having spent over a decade in the industry, his ambitions are different at this stage of his career. "I am approaching a different era of medium. I am approaching for web series. I recently shot for a web series. I am understanding different mediums, looking at the scenario TV has also grown. TV will always grow but I am a little open towards understanding the best character not only to just play the hero. There are shows and movies where a character becomes a hero of the film or show or a web series," he added.

"I want to try different mediums like I tried doing music videos. I only do it when I feel the song has the caliber. I can't decide it myself, the audience decides it. I did it for a song sung by Afsana Khan and then another for Sona Mohapatra. I just want to be a part of all good and great content. I need performance-orientated roles. I want to live the characters. I want to act for which I want to live the character for a month or two and then start performing, so that is where my drive has gone now. I want to start living it," Gaurav concluded.

