Actor Guneet Sharma visits Shirdi to seek blessings of Sai Baba; Says ‘New year couldn’t get any better’

Guneet Sharma, who is a devotee of Sai Baba, is seen in Sab TV’s show ‘Hero’. The actor will be soon joining a new show.

Popular television actor Guneet Sharma visited the famous Shirdi Sai Baba temple to seek the blessing of the almighty. The actor paid a visit on the first day of the year. Guneet Sharma made his debut with the television show Alladin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga which is aired on SAB TV. He essays the role of Shiraz, a close friend of Alladin. Viewers have appreciated the storyline till now. He joined the cast last year and he was very excited about the same.

Guneet offered prayers at the Shirdi Sai Baba temple for the longevity of his family and friends. He said, “Though I have always been a regular visitor at the temple I especially wanted to step in the year 2021 with Sai Baba’s blessings so I just packed my bags and off to Shirdi on 1st January and I must say my new year couldn’t get any better.” The actor was clicked at the temple wearing a white kurta and pajama.

On the work front, Guneet is also seen in Sab TV’s show ‘Hero’ these days and soon the actor is coming up with a new project.

Guneet Sharma had said that he is very excited to be a part of the show and everyone around him has been very helpful. Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga is a fantasy serial that revolves around the character Alladin. Siddharth Nigam and Ashi Singh are in the lead roles. The show has been able to garner viewers’ attention.

