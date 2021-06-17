Actor Indraneil Sengupta quashes rumours of his alleged affair: 'Barkha and I are doing absolutely fine'

Indraneil Sengupta denies rumours of problems in his marriage. He says that affair rumours pop up at times and he cannot do anything about it.

There has been news making rounds on the internet about the troubles in the marriage of Indraneil Sengupta and Barkha Sengupta. As per reports, there have been several rumors of difference between the actors in their marriage, since the last few months. As per the reports, the reason for issues in the marriage is the Bengali actress Ishaa Saha. While talking to CT, the actor Indraneil had dismissed the rumors and said, “Barkha and I are doing absolutely fine, thank you.”

The Yeh Hai Chahatein actor shared that he is well aware of these rumours and said that they are simply baseless. He added that the reports claim that he visits Kolkata often, which is not true. He said, “The last time I was there, it was for a shoot. My next Kolkata trip too will just be for some work assignment. Barkha and I have a long career ahead and I am okay with such rumors popping up at times. There is nothing I can do about it.”

The Bengali actress Ishaa also commented on the rumors, as she said, “This is not the first time something like this has happened to me. Earlier, my name was linked with one of my directors. I used to feel hurt and low with such reports, but now I am getting better at dealing with these incidents. This is a baseless rumor and I am sure the speculations will die down after a few days.”

For the unversed, the rumors of the alleged link-up of Indraneil and Ishaa started when they started shooting for a film, named Tarulotar Bhoot. As per reports, in February-March, they had gone to remote villages of Burdwan, in West Bengal. The actress had also celebrated her birthday there with Indraneil and the whole team. As per sources, they formed a great friendship there, which gave rise to the rumours.

