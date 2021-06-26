Actor Pankit Thakker on separation from wife Prachi: ‘We are filing our divorce with mutual consent’

Pankit Thakker talks about taking divorce from his wife Prachi as they have been living separately for the last five years and things didn’t work out for them.

Actor Pankit Thakker is married to the actress Prachi Thakker. As per reports, the actor has been living separately for years and wants to file a divorce after the pandemic situation. The actor shared in an interview with Hindustan Times that he has lived on his own for the last five years. The actor has said that he has been waiting for the pandemic situation to end so he can legalize their separation.

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha actor Pankit Thakker shared with the leading daily, “I am waiting for the pandemic to end so that I can file for divorce. We have been living separately since 2015 and now both of us find ourselves at a better place and in happy state in life. We still respect each other and things are very clear between us. We have mutually decided to stay responsible towards our son. And I am fine with him staying with his mother. I lost my mom when I was quite young and I understand how important a mom is in a kid's life. We are filing our divorce with mutual consent.”

The actor has not blamed anyone for the problems in his marriage. He said, “I always respect for who she is. But at times things are not in our hands. We tried our best to be together but we failed and have eventually found peace in living separately. I married her after falling for her and going against my family as she's eight years elder to me and I was just 21 at that time. I was at peak of my career and believed that was a right time god is blessing me with everything I wished for.”

The actor Pankit Thakker has been part of popular TV shows including Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii, Dill Mill Gayye, and others. His wife Prachi has also worked in TV shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Havan, Sethji. The couple had got married in September 2000.

Also read- Kasautii Zindagii Kay ex team Urvashi Dholakia, Shweta Kawaatra, Manish Goel's reunion will make you nostalgic

Credits :Hindustan Times

Share your comment ×