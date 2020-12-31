Actor-Politician Manoj Tiwari welcomes a second child as he is blessed with a baby girl; See FIRST PHOTO

The politician cum actor Manoj Tiwari’s daughter was born on December 30 and he has shared the picture on his Twitter account.

Actor cum politician Manoj Tiwari is very happy as he has embraced fatherhood for the second time and welcomed a baby girl. The actor has shared the first pictures of his baby on his Twitter handle. The picture is adorable as he is seen holding her in his arms. The baby girl was born on December 30. As soon as the actor announced her arrival, people have been extending congratulatory messages to him. Manoj Tiwari is a popular Bhojpuri singer and has hit songs in his kitty.

Sharing the picture on his official Twitter handle, Manoj Tiwari wrote, “मेरे घर आयी एक नन्ही परी... I am blessed with a baby girl... जय जगदंबे.” This is Manoj Tiwari’s second daughter from his second marriage. He is already blessed with a daughter from his previous marriage. His first wife is Rani Tiwari whom he divorced in 2012 and got married to Surabhi. Apart from acting, the actor is active in politics and represents the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party.

Manoj Tiwari was also a participant on the reality show Bigg Boss season 4 in 2010.

मेरे घर आयी एक नन्ही परी... I am blessed with a baby girl... जय जगदंबे.. pic.twitter.com/JYarVvRf4X — Manoj Tiwari (@ManojTiwariMP) December 30, 2020

On the work front, the actor was last seen in the Bhojpuri film Devra Bhail Deewana. The film was released in 2014. In 2003, he essayed a role in the film Sasura Bada Paisawala, which was widely hailed for reviving the Bhojpuri film industry. Manoj Tiwari also sang the hit song "Jiya Ho Bihar Ke Lala Jiya Tu Haazar Sala" in Gangs of Wasseypur.

Credits :Manoj Tiwari Twitter

