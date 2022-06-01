Actor Sooraj Thapar's wife Dipti Dhyani shaves off her head & offers hair at Balaji temple as 'mannat' for him

Television actor Sooraj Thapar contracted COVID last year and was admitted to the hospital. While the actor fought hard for his life, his wife, Dipti Dhyani made a 'mannat' for him. She took an oath of shaving off her head and offering the hair at the infamous Tirupati Balaji Temple. She visited the temple with her husband and shared pictures of them seeking blessings. The pictures speak volumes about their happiness.

Dipti Dhyani shaves off head for husband Suraj Thapar's health

Love can be expressed in different ways and Dipti Dhyani went the extra mile to pray for her husband's life. She shaved off her head and posted pictures on Instagram. "Ek mannat mangi thi Bala ji se, Sooraj ji ke liye jab unko COVID hua tha @soorajthapar (sic)" Actor Karan Sharma commented, "true love" on the post. Her followers couldn't stop praising her look and said that she looked very beautiful.

Check out the post here:

She also shared another post where her caption is completely dipped in love. It read: "sathi tere naam ek din jeevan kar jaayenge @soorajthapar (sic)".

Dipti Dhyani has posted many reels of her look from the temple and even shared a transition reel from her voluminous hair to her bald avatar. Nisha Rawal, Riddhima Tiwari, and many others lauded her. Sooraj was down with the virus after he returned to Mumbai from Goa where he was shooting for his show, 'Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahaani.' When his fever shot up, his family got him hospitalised and after a little hustle, they found a bed.

Talking about Sooraj Thapar, he is currently seen in the television show, 'Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet.' Dipti Dhyani, on the other hand, is well known as Kusum Prakash Shrivastav in the daily soap, 'Kairi - Rishta Khatta Meetha.'

