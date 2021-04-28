Actress Aashka Goradia quits acting; Says she is ‘moving on' to focus on her brand

Aashka Goradia calls it quits from the showbiz world and has decided to focus on her brand of cosmetics, which was her dream.

The famous TV actress Aashka Goradia has been part of the TV industry for more than 20 years. The actress has decided to quit showbiz as she wants to focus on her cosmetic brand. She believes that it is the right time for her to focus on her entrepreneurship. She had started her cosmetic range a few years ago and now she wants to grow her business. The actress said that after working for so long in the TV industry, it is impossible to leave it altogether. Hence, she feels that she is just moving on and not leaving completely.

In an exclusive chat with Indian Express, the actress shared that she cannot give up on something that has been an important phase of her life. The actress wants to call it moving on to another phase and focus on things that are more important in her life. She feels that since she is giving her 100 percent to her brand, so she cannot focus on anything else. She also added that she is not sure about what the future holds, but she had to take this tough decision. She said that she does not see herself acting for at least three years and post that it will be her destiny.

Regarding her planning, she said that she always wanted to pursue the dream of her cosmetic business. It requires complete commitment from her and she feels that everything is happening as per her planning. She added that she is feeling blessed with the immense support from her husband Brent Goble, her parents, in-laws, and even friends and colleagues.

When asked about what she will miss the most about leaving showbiz, she said that she will miss going to the sets comprising a huge crew, who are like family. She said that she will miss creating a craft that is watched nationwide and living a character. She misses donning so many roles and being with so many people in such a short time.

Also read- Aashka Goradia says ‘For now, it is a goodbye’ while announcing her acting retirement after 2 decades

Credits :Indian Express

Share your comment ×