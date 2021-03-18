Actress and judge Shilpa Shetty turns yogini on the sets of Indian Idol 12

The upcoming episode of Indian Idol season 12 will have the presence of Super Dancer 4 judges. The audience will be entertained by Shilpa Shetty’s yoga lessons with her students.

The most popular singing reality show on the Indian television screen, Indian Idol 12 is immensely loved by the audience. In the upcoming episode of the show, the sets will be graced by the presence of superstars , Anurag Basu, and Geeta Kapoor. They are the judges of the upcoming season of the dance reality show Super Dancer Chapter 4 and have come for promotion of the show. In the episode, the judges will be seen enjoying with Indian Idol judges and contestants.

They are entertained by the spectacular performance of the contestants like Sawai and Anjali, light up the evening by singing Tujhe yaad na meri aayi and Der na ho jaaye. After the performances, the host Aditya Narayan requested Shilpa Shetty to teach them some yoga asanas. Shilpa being a sport herself agreed for teaching on stage, and she was joined by Ashish, Sawai, and Aditya as her students. The contestant immensely enjoyed learning yoga asanas from yoga expert Shilpa Shetty herself. The actress looked gorgeous in the navy-blue velvet top and loose pants. Her look was accessorized by silver jewelry.

The contestants Ashish and Sawai quoted that it was a great experience for them to learn yoga from the great Shilpa Shetty. They added that she is very down-to-earth and very sweet, as she immediately agreed to teach them few yoga poses which they can practice.

It will be interesting to see the star-studded evening, full of entertainment and singing. The show will air this weekend on the set of Indian Idol 12 on Sony Entertainment Television at 8 pm.

Also read- Indian Idol Season 12: Jackie Shroff enacts on the song from Ram Lakhan; Calls it ‘Nostalgic moment’

Credits :Pinkvilla Desk

Share your comment ×