Actress Jigyasa Singh on her role in Thapki Pyaar Ki 2: This time my character will be strong and outspoken

There are many television shows which have left a mark on the audience's mind. Their successful run on television made makers think of their second season. Recently, some shows, including Balika Vadhu and Sasural Simar Ka, have come up with their sequels and are doing good on TRP charts. Well, on the same line, another popular show Thapki Pyaar Ki is returning with its second season. The shooting has already started and it will feature Jigyasa Singh as the main lead actress. She was in the last season also.

In an interview with The Times of India, Jigyasa spoke about her role and said that this time it will be confident, strong and quite outspoken. “The story and cast are entirely different. Only Jaya Bhattacharya and myself have been chosen from the original cast. The story will be about a girl who stammers, but otherwise, it will be a different script,” she added. The actress was currently seen in Shakti and was playing the role of a transgender.

Jigyasa also felt that she is fortunate enough to get the lead role for the second time in the same show. “My character connected well with the audience. I am fortunate that I got Thapki,” she was quoted saying.

Jigyasa’s character name in Shakti is Heer and she believes that it was the role of a lifetime. Her part has come to an end in the show but the actress is happy to play such a strong role. Till now, the makers have not announced the date for the show Thapki Pyaar Ki 2 to start.

