Actress Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia says social media should never become criteria for judging TV actors

Choti Sardaarni fame Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia has gained immense popularity from her show. Her fan following has been increasing ever since then. The actress was also Femina Miss India Manipur 2018. She started her debut in the entertainment industry by working in music videos. Well, today the actress has shared her thoughts on social media. In recent times there has been a boom in social media and people are making careers out of their social media following. And also there has been a huge number of talks about actors being judged based on their social media following.

On reacting on the same, Nimrit says, “I think social media should never be the sole criteria in judging actors for a television show. Because the target of television shows is not people who are spending their time seeing reels or making reels. Yes, I agree with the fact that in terms of OTT projects or films, a large following in social media can help in marketing and also in bringing revenue but not in the case of television.”

She further said, “In my opinion, there are many people on social media with a huge number of followers and they are called influencers. I believe that there is a difference between influencers and actors or artists. I don't deny that it takes time, creativity and energy to make videos on social media but one must not compare it to acting. When people do that, it feels like the sanctity of acting is taken away.”

The actress also said, “Our casting directors exist for a reason. Auditions happen for a reason. The right way of finding a character is an experience. And that can’t be amiss. Efforts of actors who have been investing in their craft shouldn’t be disregarded. People should give a chance to a person solely based on his/her skills rather than the number of their social media followers.”

