Actress Shama Sikandar joins a virtual fundraiser for aiding the COVID 19 affected patients

Shama Sikandar makes an effort to reach out to more people suffering due to COVID 19 by being part of a virtual fundraiser.

Shama Sikander is a very prominent name on the TV screens. She has a huge fan following on social media and offline also. In the present pandemic situation, where a large majority of people have been affected by the COVID 19 situation, she had come forward to help the people. The situation all over the country is very bad as people are not getting access to medicines and hospital beds. This has also lead to the loss of numerous lives all over the country.

The actress shared in an interview, about her joining the virtual fundraiser initiative, which is to help the suffering COVID 19 patients. The actress said that she is trying to reach as many people as possible for providing the necessary help.

She said that it is a very grim situation that we are facing at present in our lives. The fundraiser is trying to reach as many people as possible. She has taken part in the virtual fundraiser for raising money, which will be directed to go towards the aid of the suffering people, from the verified institutions. She said that she has to follow all the SOPs and they are trying to save as many lives as possible. The actress prays and hopes to reach everyone sooner.

She has joined the Mission Oxygen fundraiser to help people get beds and oxygen for those in need. She said that her heart cringes to see the condition of the country as the situation is very bad in the last few days. The actress shared that her family members are facing an oxygen shortage, one of her friend’s sister lost her life due to lack of oxygen. She added that it is too much for the nation.

