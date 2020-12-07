Actress Tannaz Irani diagnosed with Coronavirus: I'm praying that I don't infect anyone

Tannaz Irani, who is currently seen in the show Apna Bhi Time Aayega has tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. The actress took to her social media handle to inform her fans about being detected COVID-19 positive. Read on.

The Coronavirus outbreak has disturbed the normal life of people. It has taken a 'huge' toll on the health and economy also. While we're slowly trying to jump back the normal, the threat is there. The dangerous virus has infected lakhs of people across the country. Whether it is the common man or celebrities, everybody is struggling to escape the clutches of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, amidst this, another popular face from the Indian Television industry has been diagnosed with the disease. We're talking about Tannaz Irani. Yes, Tannaz has tested positive for COVID-19 and shared the news on her social media handle. The actress took to her Instagram handle to share some beautiful pictures of herself, and reveal that she has been detected COVID-19 positive. Tannaz wrote, 'Positive me tested Corona Positive today. I'm praying that I hope I don't infect anyone.'

The actress further expressed her gratitude towards her husband Bhakhtyar Irani for being her support system in such difficult times. 'Bhakhtyar thank you for being so cool and supportive and warm and understanding! Love you,' wrote Tannaz.' Within moments of Tannaz sharing about her health condition, her fans and followers showered their blessings on her. They prayed for her health and hoped for her speedy recovery.

Bhakhtyar also shared the news on his Instagram handle, with a picture of his wife going through the COVID-19 test. He expressed his feelings urging people to take proper precautions as the fight with Coronavirus is not over yet. He advised people to follow guidelines with care to curtail the spread of the virus.

Take a look at Tannaz and Bhaktyar's posts here:

Meanwhile, Tannaz is seen in the Zee TV show Apna Bhi Time Aayega, which went on air from October 20 (2020). She plays the role of Rajeshwari Singh Rajawat aka Veer's (Fahmaan Khan) mother on the show.

